Prepare guidelines for farm loan waiver, CM directs officials

During the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister had promised to waive off loans up to Rs.2 lakh obtained by farmers Accordingly, he held a meeting with officials here on Monday.

Hyderabad: Stressing that the promised farm loan waiver has to be implemented before August 15, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare the modalities for effective implementation of the initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and senior officials participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the Chief Minister specifically instructed the officials to prepare plans for the farm loan waiver.

A list of farmers, who obtained loans up to Rs.2 lakh, was to be prepared. To this effect, information should be sought from the banks and eligible beneficiaries should be identified, he told the officials.

“All precautions should be taken to ensure there are no issues with the cutoff date,” Revanth Reddy said. Apart from banks, details of farmers, who had secured loans from Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), should also be obtained.

For effective implementation of the Rs.2 lakh loan waiver, in addition to the details of farmers, the estimated cost for the waiver should also be prepared, the Chief Minister said. “In tune with preparing modalities, comprehensive plans should also be framed for implementing the Rs. 2 lakh farm loan waiver before August 15 at any cost,” Revanth Reddy said.