Prepare plan for IT industry growth around Hyderabad: CS

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday directed the officials to prepare a blueprint for the development of IT industry in all areas around Hyderabad under its new GRID (Growth in Disperse) policy. The State Cabinet had cleared the IT GRID policy which is an initiative of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

He directed the officials of Information Technology and Communications department to obtain feedback from the stakeholders by Thursday, to prepare a master plan for the development of areas with better infrastructure.

The new policy aims to develop IT parks and related facilities in the existing Industrial Parks of Hyderabad city. These Industrial Parks are now in midst of Hyderabad city and it is becoming difficult to carry out industrial activities. The State government took a policy decision and had begun efforts to shift these pollution-causing industries to areas beyond the Outer Ring Road.

The Chief Secretary who held a review meeting with various stakeholders on the development of IT Industries in Uppal, Nagole, Katedan, Kompally and other areas in the city. “The Central government has decided to promote the IT industry in all areas in a time-bound manner. The officials also should conduct meetings with the stakeholders along with the government machinery on the approach of the State government in the development of areas,” he said.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC vice-chairman and managing director Narsimha Reddy, IT Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, representatives of CREDAI, TREDA and other officials were also present for the meeting.

