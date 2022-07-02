Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha received by CM KCR in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha arrived at Begumpet Airport on Saturday morning. He was received by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao and other ministers and TRS leaders.

A bike rally with several thousands of youth and TRS activists started from Begumpet Airport to Jalavihar, where a public meeting will take place.

Due to the large gathering, traffic congestion was reported from roads at Begumpet Airport – Lifestyle – Somajiguda – Khairatabad – IMAX Rotary – PVNR Marg –Jalavihar since 11 am.

Several TRS leaders joined the main bike rally from various parts in the city.

While Nanda Kishore Vyas from Goshamahal joined along with 500 bikes, Peerzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy joined the rally with supporters from Medipally.

Malkajgiri MLA M.Hanumantha Rao along too joined the rally with supporters and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi joined the rally along with supporters from her camp office in Banjara Hills while MLA Danam Nagender joined from Khairatabad.

Traffic from Green Lands towards Raj Bhavan road was diverted at Monappa Island/ Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Punjagutta.

Likewise, traffic from Khairatabad towards Necklace Rotary was diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College and vehicles coming from Minister’s Road towards Children’s Park were diverted towards Buddha Bhavan, Tank Bund at Nallagutta Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles from Tank Bund towards Sanjeevaiah Park were also diverted towards Karbala Maidan at Sonabai Mosque and traffic from Mint Compound towards Necklace Rotary was diverted towards Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.