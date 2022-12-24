Prevent cage wheel tractors from entering BT roads: Prashant Reddy

Minister directed officials to make farmers and drivers aware of the damage that the cage wheel tractors were causing to roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy urged farmers not to drive cage wheel tractors without straps on BT roads in villages and directed officials to enforce stringent norms to prevent these vehicles from entering roads.

The minister, who inspected the recently constructed BT road from Devakkapet of Bhingal Mandal to Karepalli in Bhingal Mandal on Saturday, stated that it was the responsibility of the people to maintain the BT roads that were being built by spending hundreds of crores of public money . “It is not appropriate to drive cage wheel vehicles without straps and destroy the roads. Farmers should desist from such practices,”he said.

Prashant Reddy directed officials to make farmers and drivers aware of the damage that the cage wheel tractors were causing to roads. “Farmers should use cage wheel tractors with straps. This will cause less damage to roads,” he said.

He said that resolutions should be adopted by villages against the usage of cage wheel tractors without straps on the roads and the copies of the resolution should be handed over to the Mandal Tahsildar. The Minister directed officials to ask villagers to pass resolutions against usage of cage wheel tractors before laying BT roads in their respective villages.