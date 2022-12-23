BRS getting good response from farmers: Gurnam Singh

Gurnam Singh Chaduni stated that farmers from across the nation were very impressed by the schemes and programmes being implemented by CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi president Gurnam Singh Chaduni stated that farmers from across the nation were very impressed by the schemes and programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana for farmers and showing interest in joining BRS.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BRS General Secretary Ravi Kohad stated that the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi was taking the message of BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao “Aab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” to farmers very efficiently.

“We are getting very good responses from farmers. They are very amazed by the schemes being implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers. They want those schemes to be implemented in their States,”he said.

Chaduni stated that the Kisan Samithi leaders during interaction with farmers were informing about the schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, under which Telangana government was providing Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers annually and Rs 5 lakh to family members of the farmers in the event of death.

He said the Telangana government was providing 24X7 free current to farmers, which was helping them to increase productivity.

He informed that due to the welfare measures taken by the State government not a single farmer had committed suicide in last eight years in Telangana due to financial distress. Whereas, in other parts of the country farmers were committing suicide every half-an-hour, he said.

“When a State can develop in eight year, why can’t the country. There is a need to bring a pro-farmer government at the centre,”he said.

Chaduni stated that till farmers’ conditions improve in the country Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi would not rest.