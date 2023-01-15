Prime Minister extends wishes on Army Day

Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day.

By IANS Published Date - 10:41 AM, Sun - 15 January 23

(File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

In a tweet he said: “On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.”

Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day.

It is the day on which Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Fransis Bucher in 1949.