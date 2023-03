Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

By PTI Updated On - 10:34 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi.

“Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!” Modi tweeted. “May your life always be filled with the colours of joy and enthusiasm,” he said.