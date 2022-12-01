Prime Video’s auto-playing trailers are annoying to you? Here’s the fix

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:06 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: For all platforms – be it social networking sites, news websites, or streaming platforms – pushing their other content or airing advertisements is an important factor. That is how they build on their revenue.

For that reason, most platforms have a default setting when it comes to ads. Similarly, Amazon Prime Video auto-plays trailers of other movies before the movie you opted to watch plays.

While it is mandatory for most platforms to push them, Prime Video, when you have a Prime subscription, gives the option to opt-out of trailers. Here’s how to do that:

Open Prime Video’s website on your computer. In case you have multiple profiles, select the profile for which you want to remove the auto-playing.

Once on the profile, click on the Accounts and Settings option. Select the player there and click on ‘Off’ under ‘Auto play trailers’. The same can also be done for not just trailers but also auto-playing episodes.

When you are watching a series, the player automatically plays the next episode once the current one is done. If you do not wish to, follow the same process and turn off the Autoplay.