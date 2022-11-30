Prime Video, Wallwatcher Films host special screening of ‘Vadhandhi’

Prime Video showcased the series at a special preview at IFFI Goa, where it was met with thunderous applause and admiration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The SJ Suryah-starrer, ‘Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie’, has become the talk of the town, ever since the launch of the spine-chilling trailer last week. Ahead of its worldwide premiere on December 2, Prime Video showcased the series at a special preview at IFFI Goa – one of Asia’s largest and most coveted film festivals, where it was met with thunderous applause and admiration.

Created, written and directed by Andrew Louis, ‘Vadhandhi’ has become one of the most-awaited, recommended series amongst audiences.

Celebrating the fruition of years of hard work, Prime Video and Wallwatcher Films held an intimate friends and family screening in Chennai, just two days ahead of its premiere on the service. The cast and creators were seen graciously welcoming their guests at the screening.

The team of ‘Vadhandhi’ was present in full force, including creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, creator Andrew Louis and actors, SJ Suryah, Sanjana, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, and Smruthi Venkat. The crew was overwhelmed by the praise, plaudits and cheers from the attendees.

Directors of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, Bramma G, Anucharan Murugaiyan and series lead, Kathir were amongst the attendees, who along with actor Alya Manasa and popular Tamil comedian Pugazh were privy to the intimate affair. Other notable personalities that graced the screening were ‘Monster’ director Nelson Venkatesan, ‘96’ director Prem Kumar, ‘Don’ director Ciby Chakaravarthi, actor Vasundhara and Kalai Rani.

Much like its title ‘Vadhandhi’, which means rumours, the series takes you into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by SJ Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell-bent on finding the truth.

The series also brings popular actor Laila to streaming, and marks the debut of Sanjana, as they bring to life a complex and thrilling storyline, along with treasured icons of Tamil cinema M Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The eight-episode Tamil crime thriller will premiere in India, and 240 countries and territories, starting December 2 in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier, Prime Video also presented an exclusive screening for the upcoming Tamil crime thriller at the ongoing 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The first-look showcase opened to a packed house and the series was appreciated for its visual treatment, gripping plot and powerful performances.