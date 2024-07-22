Prioritise human lives over lives of dogs, urges Forum for Good Governance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:23 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance on Monday has written a letter to Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Dana Kishore urging to keep lives of human beings above the lives of dogs.

In the representation to the MAUD Principal Secretary, the president for Forum for Good Governance, M Padmanabha Reddy argued that there have been cases in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana wherein stray dogs have literally become like man eaters.

“In many cases they are attacking children and eating. There is therefore an urgent need to destroy stray dogs also,” he said.

In the letter addressed to the MA&UD Senior official, the Forum for Good Governance quoted a Supreme Court order dated November 18, 2015 that said “There can be no trace of doubt that there has to be compassion for dogs and they should not be killed in an indiscriminate manner, but indubitably the lives of the human beings are to be saved and one should not suffer due to dog bite because of administrative lapse”..