Protect your health while chilling in swimming pool

Some precautions, especially related to eyes, skin and maintaining overall health, that adults and children must follow when doing swimming

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: A dip in swimming pool to beat the May heat in Hyderabad is not a bad idea. However, there certainly are some precautions, especially related to eyes, skin and maintaining overall health, that adults and children must follow.

Avoid hitting pool when sick:

Doctors advise people not to enter the pool if they have cough, cold, runny nose, or red eye with discharge to avoid transmitting the virus to others. Swimming pool conjunctivitis, where one develops a red eye and discharge after swimming, is common, particularly in crowded pools without proper sanitization.

Chlorination:

Swimming pool managements tend to utilize excessive chlorination to reduce infections. However, excess chlorine causes eye infections, swimming pool conjunctivitis, intense burning of eyes and even blurring of vision. Therefore, adequate eye protection against chlorine is mandatory in swimming pool.

Lubricate eyes:

Itchy eyes and congested eyes are very common after long hours in the pool, it may be due to an allergy to the chlorine or even due to dryness. Any over-the-counter (OTC) eye lubricating drops can be safely applied, to relieve you of these itchy problems. Doctors also advise people to avoid wearing contact lens while swimming in the pool.

Suggestions for swimming:

* Avoid pool if you have cold, running nose and fever

* Swimming goggles must be watertight and also give clear vision.

* Goggles mandatory to avoid pool conjunctivitis and excess chlorination

* Keep aside contact lens while swimming

* Lubricate eyes by using any OTC eye-drops to relieve from itchy eyes

* Allergy to chlorine is common in swimming pools.

* Be responsible and have civic sense

* Avoid spitting, blowing nose and urinating

Common symptoms: Pool conjunctivitis, intense burning, redness, and transient blurring of vision, itchy and congested eyes.

