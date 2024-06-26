Private medical colleges in Telangana to collect fee at beginning of academic year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) on Wednesday directed the private medical colleges to collect the fee at the beginning of each academic year and in five equal installments. The committee instructed colleges not to collect the fee from students in advance.

For instance, if a college has a fee of Rs.14.50 lakh per annum, the total fee comes to Rs.65.25 lakh for the entire 4 1⁄2 years course period.

This total fee divided into five equal installments should be collected at the beginning of each academic year.

“The fee fixed by this committee for the entire MBBS course, which is spread over 4 1⁄2 years and divided into 9 semesters. To reduce the burden on students, the total fee is divided into five equal installments for a 4 1⁄2 years course. The committee recommends that the fee should be collected at the beginning of each academic year in five equal installments and managements should not collect the fee in advance,” the TAFRC said.

The committee also asked the colleges not to collect fees from candidates who were detained or failed during their course and later continued since they have already paid the fee for that academic year.