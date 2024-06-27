18,942 govt. teachers receive promotions in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:38 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 18,942 teachers working in the government and local body schools received promotions with the School Education department taking up teachers transfers and promotions process.

As per the details shared by the department on Thursday, of the total, 10,083 secondary grade teachers (SGTs) of the government and local body schools in the multi zone I received promotion as school assistants (SAs). Similarly, 6,989 SGTs of government and local body schools in multi zone II were promoted as SAs.

A total of 776 SAs of local body schools in multi-zone II and 1,094 SAs of government and local body schools in multi-zone I have been promoted as headmasters.