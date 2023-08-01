Private school teacher ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over personal problems, a private school teacher ended her life in Ghatkesar on Tuesday.

M.Vijaya (33) from Nalgonda district was married to Ashok, a private employee and the couple has two children. The family lives at NFC Nagar.

Police said, Vijaya was upset over the past few days and in the absence of her family members, hanged from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. No suicide note was found from the spot.

Case was booked and being investigated.