Upset over wife, children’s death, a youth ends life in Peddapalli

According to police, Praveen Kumar attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Kunaram of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Sunday afternoon.

Peddapalli: Disappointed over the death of wife and children, a 35 year-old youth Jangeti Praveen Kumar committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

According to police, Praveen Kumar attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Kunaram of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Sunday afternoon. Family members shifted him to Peddapalli hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the night.

Praveen Kumar fell in love with Aruna of 8 incline colony and married her. They had two children son Sathvik and daughter Sathvika.

On July 11, Aruna along with children committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Ramagundam railway station. She took an extreme step due to family disputes.

Upset over the incident, Praveen Kumar also committed suicide. Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father Komuraiah, police registered the case and began investigation into the incident.

