Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8

By IANS Published Date - 11:57 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hyderabad on May 8 to address a public meeting on the problems of unemployed in Telangana. The party sources said she would arrive here from Karnataka where she is campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The public meeting will be held at Saroornagar grounds. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has started making arrangements for the meeting.

With Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later this year, the Congress party is gearing up for the battle. The meeting by Priyanka Gandhi is seen as part of the party’s efforts to get into the poll mode.

The meeting is expected to strengthen the Congress party’s ongoing statewide movement over the problems of unemployed in the wake of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak. As part of the activities undertaken by the state Congress on unemployment and the TSPSC paper leak issues, protests were held in Nalgonda, Khammam, Adilabad and other places.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said they will also explain what his party is going to do for the youth after coming to power at the Centre and in the state.

The Congress party has been demanding the TSPSC question paper leak case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The special investigation team (SIT) of Telangana Police is currently probing the case.