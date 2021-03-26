PRLIS to irrigate 12.30 lakh acres: Harish Rao

The project will provide water to 12.30 lakh acre in 19 constituencies and will also cater to the drinking water needs of villages en route, GHMC and industrial use

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project will provide water to 12.30 lakh acre in 19 constituencies of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts.

Besides, the project will also cater to the drinking water needs of villages en route, GHMC and industrial use by lifting two TMC per day for 60 days during flood season from the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir on Krishna River at Yellur village to KP Laxmidevipally with five stage lifting and then utilising water by gravity.

The State government is executing the works at brisk pace and targets have been set to complete the works at Uddandapur by December 2021, he said during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly here.

“Though the State Government is committed to transform the parched lands of Mahabubnagar into lush green agriculture fields, some political leaders have deliberately filed cases in the Green Tribunal, High Court. All these cases have been sorted out and works are being executed expeditiously,” he informed, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was also regularly monitoring the progress of works.

To ensure increased ayacut and provision of water to tail-end areas, the Chief Minister came up with the brilliant idea of linking Kalwakurthy and Jurala canals with the project, Harish Rao said, adding that the Chief Minister recently reviewed the works and redesigned the project components and discussed elaborately about the project with officials for three days.

The Jurala canal will be linked via Ammapur, he said adding that majority of the land acquisition was completed.

Save for 2400 acres of land acquisition, all the acquisition process has been completed. The balance acquisition will also be completed shortly, he added.

