Pro-Taekwondo Championship in Hyderabad from May 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Pro-Taekwondo Corporation under the aegis of J R International Taekwondo Academy is going to conduct the inaugural season of the Pro-Taekwondo Championship at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda on May 28 and 29.

Eight teams from across from the country will participate in the event. The winner of the tournament will get prize money of Rs 4 lakh. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud released the brochure of the event at the Tourism Plaza on Thursday.

The Minister said that the State is promoting sports in a big way and giving incentives to athletes who have won medals for the State and the country at the international level.

