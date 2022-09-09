Producer Amit Majithia drops a new music video titled Taveez

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Producer Amit Majithia and his music videos are pure love. The majority will agree that they live in our hearts and playlists rent-free. While we are always in the wings to hear about Amit’s next music video, the wait is finally over. After seeing the success of his last music video, titled “Bardasht,” the producer promptly announced his next one titled, “Taveez.”

Producer Amit Majithia took to his Instagram to announce the song and then dropped its teaser. Seeing the teaser, one can already sense the waves of heartbreak and a feeling of rebellion. Now that the song has been released, we can get over it. It narrates a heart-wrenching love story that you might have never heard of or seen before.

Speaking of his new release, Amit Majithia says, “Taveez is a story of a broken heart and will take you through several facets of love. Moreover, the beautifully penned lyrics will take over your heart, leaving you baffled. I’m grateful to be working with such an industrious team where every member tried to put their best foot forward. I’m always thankful to the audience for bathing our every music video in immense love. We shall keep delighting you with such music videos.”

Produced by Amit Majithia, Taveez features Aftab Shivdasani, Heer Shalini and Ayesha Khan. The lyrics are penned by Youngveer and beautifully sung by Afsana Khan. The music video was directed by Dilsher Singh Bhinder and Khushpal Singh and released under the banner of BCC Music and Events, owned by Amit Majithia.

The producer has already released numerous music videos that have amassed views in the millions. Chubhti Hai Saansein, Juda Hojaye, Dil Todiye, Chadd Ta, Saare Jahan Se Aacha, CBTF Anthem, Will Shoot Ya, Bewafa, etc. are a few superhit music videos released by Amit Majithia. His recent music video, Bardasht, has received more than 2.5 million views just in 10 days after its release.

Amit Majithia has various projects looming over the horizon, and he will reveal them very soon. We hope he keeps making such stunning music videos.