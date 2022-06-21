Prof Jayashankar was icon of Telangana: Jagadsih Reddy

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadsih Reddy on Tuesday said that Telangana ideologue late Prof Jayashankar, who waged a relentless fight for the cause of statehood until his last breath, was an icon of Telangana. Paying tributes by garlanding his portrait at his camp office here on the occasion of his 11th death anniversary, Jagadish Reddy said that Prof Jayashankar has strongly opposed merger of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh state.

Prof Jayashankar might have felt happy for turning his dream of separate Telangana state and its development into reality, if he was alive now. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ruling the state as per his aspirations. The Chief Minister made the Telangana state stand in top in the country in development and welfare utilizing the available resources, he added. The agriculture and industrial policies of the state government have attracted the attention of entire world, he maintained. He remembered that Prof Jayashankar had told at every meeting that Telangana was not backward state, but it was forced into backwardness by Andhra colonial rulers.