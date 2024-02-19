| Professor Ullas Kolthur Assumes Charge As Director Of Cdfd

Professor Ullas Kolthur assumes charge as Director of CDFD

Prof Ullas Kolthur specializes in Molecular Physiology Chromatic and Gene Expression, Mitochondria and Metabolism Aging and Metabolic Diseases.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: Senior researcher from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Prof, Ullas S Kolthur-Seetharam on Monday has assumed charge as Director of Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).

He is also a fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bengaluru and Indian National Science Academy (INSA).