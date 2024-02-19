Professor Ullas Kolthur assumes charge as Director of CDFD

Prof Ullas Kolthur specializes in Molecular Physiology Chromatic and Gene Expression, Mitochondria and Metabolism Aging and Metabolic Diseases.
Hyderabad: Senior researcher from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Prof, Ullas S Kolthur-Seetharam on Monday has assumed charge as Director of Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).
Prof Ullas Kolthur specializes in Molecular Physiology Chromatic and Gene Expression, Mitochondria and Metabolism Aging and Metabolic Diseases.
He is also a fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bengaluru and Indian National Science Academy (INSA).