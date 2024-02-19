Hyderabad: Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrated at Chilkur Balaji Temple

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti known as Shivaji Jayanti, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Chilkur Balaji Temple on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 03:30 PM

Probably one of the temples to celebrate it officially in Telangana, the temple authorities recalled Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution among hundreds of Devotees two pradakshinams were performed with the Monarch’s portrait and Munivahana image.

Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy transcends state borders. Revered not just in Maharashtra but across India, he is celebrated for his progressive ideas, religious tolerance, and unwavering commitment to justice. He championed education, encouraged regional languages like Marathi and Sanskrit, and established a strong administrative system. His policies were inclusive, respecting all faiths and communities, Chilkur Balaji chief priest , C S Rangarajan said.