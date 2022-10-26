Project 511 announces 8th edition of ‘Food for Change’, a black-tie charity gala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Project 511, an initiative of Hyderabad Round Table 8 (HRT8) today announced the 8th edition of ‘Food for Change (FFC)’, a black-tie charity gala at a conference held at Hotel Marigold, Hyderabad. This year’s Food for Change charity gala will be held on October 29, at JRC Convention.

Hyderabad Round Table 8 organises this unique gala as a fundraiser in aid of Project 511 which is working towards providing quality educational facilities and education related skill enhancement initiatives in 1,311 Government schools in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

FFC has seen a tremendous success in its last 7 editions, where few of the best and leading star hotels in Hyderabad come together and host a sumptuous feast. Celebrities who have attended the event in the past include VVS Laxman, Pullela Gopichand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

Vishal Jain, chairman, Hyderabad Round Table 8, said, “Food For Change is the primary fundraiser through which we raise funds to execute the programmes of Project 511. Bringing together all our partners, donors, associates, volunteers and Round Tablers on a night of giving, really energises us and we hope to touch lives of many more children year after year.”

Vivek Chandrashekhar, Governing Council, Project 511, said, “in addition to our on-going programmes like blackboards, toilets, science labs, teaching and learning materials, we have introduced a digital learning programme in 30 schools. ”