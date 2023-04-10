‘Project K’ new video released, makers introduce characters “Raiders”

The makers of 'Project K' released the second video from the series. The second episode is named "Assembling the Raiders".

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:59 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Project K New Video Released. Makers Introduce The Characters Raiders

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Project K’ is India’s most anticipated film. Also, it is the costliest film in Indian cinema, being made by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, who made Mahanati.

‘Project K’ is India’s first science-fiction film with a completely new world setting. So far, the posters from the film have been exceptional and unbelievable.

Skratch, a documentary about the making of Project, was also released by the film’s creators. The first video in this Skratch series is about re-inventing the wheel. Today, the makers released the second video from the series. The second episode is named “Assembling the Raiders”.

The video “Assembling the Raiders” is about the characters called Raiders. These raiders are the army of the antagonist. These raiders were represented by a special costume, a shield-like one made of VFX. This video comprises the VFX work, the design, and the set-up of these characters.

‘Project K’ is going to be relatable to different worlds in this universe and tell us the story of connections between those worlds, as known from the sources. The film is going to be released on January 12, 2024.

‘Project K’ stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead in the film. Amitabh Bachchan played a prominent role. Disha Patani is also on board. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Dani Sanchez-Lopez is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film.