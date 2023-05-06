Prominent NCP leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, Kaamant Machindra Gunwantrao joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi along with his followers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, Kaamant Machindra Gunwantrao from Latur district, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi along with his followers, in the presence of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

A social activist, Gunwantrao has been serving the people people in different capacities. As a nominee of the NCP, he was in the fray for the Udgir assembly constituency in 2009. He lost the election by a narrow margin. In the 2019 elections in the Latur Parliamentary constituency, Gunwantrao polled in nearly four lakh votes.

According to party sources, Gunwantrao led many agitations and fought on people’s issues as a SFI leader during his student days. Along with him, Rahul S Salvi, NCP leader from Raigad district, Siddharth Hate of Mahad taluk, Prakash K Thombare and Munaf Amir Adhikari froim Rayagad and Devendra Solanki from South Mumbai also joined the BRS on Saturday, with the Chief Minister welcoming them into the fold by handing them over the party scarf.

BRS leaders including Chennoor MLA Balka Suman, BRS leaders from Maharashtra Manik Kadam, Sankaranna Donge and others were also present on the occasion.