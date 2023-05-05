BRS foray into Maharashtra triggers big influx

Impressed with the rapid strides achieved in Telangana State by the BRS government under the leadership of CM KCR, a host of leaders from different parts of Maharashtra including Vidarbha joined the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The influx is unabated. Impressed with the rapid strides achieved in Telangana State by the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a host of leaders from different parts of Maharashtra including Vidarbha joined the party on Friday. Senior functionaries from BJP and Congress party wielding considerable political clout were among them.

Responding to the call of BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chennur MLA Balka Suman and the Armoor MLA Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy worked together welcomed them all into the party. Many of the leaders who joined BRS were from the assembly constituencies of Arvi and Ramtek besides the districts of Wardha and Nagpur districts. Five of them contested unsuccessfully from different assembly constituencies previously.

Those who joined are Jai Kumar Shankar Rao Bulkede, President of Swaraj Shetkari Sanghan Maharashtra from Wardha District Arvi Assembly Constituency, BJP Wardha District Yuva Morcha Leader, OBC Leader Harshathal Jaikumar Bulkede, Yadavarao Keshavrao Bange, Raj Bouw Shetkade, Niranjan Patil, Ramachandra Barange, Sachin Pandari, Darpan Tokse, Bhojraj Kaushi, Roshan Karkure, Gopal Girade, Mayur Thakre, Ashish Ghande, Naushad Soudagar, Mangala Advikar, Manesh, Prashant, Yogesh, Ashish, Akshay Bone, as well as Ramesh Cormore , who had unsuccessfully contested as MLA, former Vice President of Ramtek Municipal Council from Nagpur District who has contested from Ramtek Assembly Constituency, former corporator Umesh Mahajan, Selesh Pathak, Prayas Tawale, Suresh Rangineni from Kinwat Assembly Constituency of Nanded District (contested previously as MLA), as well as former municipal vice chairman Dev Rao Gonve, tribal leader Narayana Rao Sidem, Sandeep V from Ingoli constituency, Goth Sarpanch Rajaram Kove, Devidas Muneshwar and others.

Other who joined today included the BJP state core committee members, former Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency district coordinator Yuvraj Anand Rao Patil, Changad town councilor, former member of Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Anand Balasaheb Halandakar, former MLA Shankar Kaulakar’s son and educationist Sushil Kaulakar, BJP Kagal taluk president Sandeep Kurule, Karveer Congress Party Leaders Krishna Tanekar, Maharashtra Rojghar Parishad President, Kolhapur Congress Party Councilor Vikram Jarag, Congress Kolhapur District President Anjali Jadhav, Congress official spokesperson Ravindra Khair, Maharashtra Nava Nirman Sena ST union State President from Tuljapur Assembly Constituency Prashant Navagire, Market Committee Director, Congress Party sarpanch Ashok Rao Patil, Osmanabad ZP members Prakash Chauhan, Shiv Sena Tuljapur taluk president Krishna More and Wanchit Bahujan Aghadi district vice president Ankush Lokande.

A host of leaders from Pune district including NCP Maharashtra vice-president, Ghan Shyam Anna Shelar who unsuccessfulyy contested as MLA in 2019 and youth leader Prashant Shelar joined the BRS party.