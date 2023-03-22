All set for BRS public meeting at Maharashtra’s Khandar Loha on March 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is steadily spreading its wings in neighbouring States, is gearing up to present the Telangana model of development in Maharashtra as party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveils the party’s Maharashtra plans at Kandhar Loha in Nanded on Sunday.

This is the second public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra after it forayed into national politics. The first public meeting in the State, which was also its first public meeting outside Telangana, was held at Bhokar of Nanded district on February 5, evoking a huge response from the local people.

The BRS, which is said to be keen to contest the upcoming local body elections, including the Nanded Municipal Corporation polls, is likely to witness a large number of leaders and activists from various political parties joining the party fold, in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.

Impressed by the policies of the BRS, Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and Telangana’s development, a significant number of leaders from NCP, BJP, Congress and MNS, have already announced their plans to join the BRS at the Kandhar Loha public meeting.

Several leaders from BJP, NCP and the MNS, including NCP Kisan cell president Shankaranna Dhonge, former MLA Nagnath Ghisewad and Nanded district chief Datta Pawar in Maharashtra have already joined the BRS.

The Kandhar Loha meeting is expected to witness an audience of nearly one lakh from 16 mandals (taluks) of Nanded district.

The BRS has deployed 16 specially designed campaign vehicles equipped with LED screens to tour the villages and attract people to attend the public meeting, as well as showcase the development work and welfare schemes in Telangana.

The BRS leadership is also keen to utilise the public meeting as a platform to make in roads in Maharashtra and reach out to a maximum number of the people.

The party had already approached the Maharashtra State Election Commission, seeking recognition as a registered party and allotment of its “car’’ symbol in the State.

“Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been make all efforts for well-being of his friend Adani, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to bring a qualitative change in national politics. People are keen to listen to what he has to say,” Nanded district in-charge and MLA A Jeevan Reddy said.

He said extensive arrangements have been made to give a grand welcome to Chandrashekhar Rao for the public meeting.