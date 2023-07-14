Promo out: Gear up for ultimate dance-off with Amazon miniTV’s ‘Hip-Hop India’

The promo, featuring Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, brings out the journey of the contestants from gullies on to the glorious stage of ‘Hip-Hop India’, true to the show’s tagline of ‘Gully se Glory Tak’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:08 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV is hitting all the right chords as it gears up to launch India’s first hip-hop-based dance reality show, ‘Hip-Hop India’. With ace choreographer Remo D’Souza and dancing queen Nora Fatehi coming together as judges for the first time, viewers eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as India’s biggest hip-hop sensation. Adding to the anticipation, the streaming service has unveiled the promo of the show slated to launch on July 21.

The promo, featuring Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, brings out the journey of the contestants from gullies on to the glorious stage of ‘Hip-Hop India’, true to the show’s tagline of ‘Gully se Glory Tak’. The contestants, seen in a very fresh and street avatar, showcase immense talent and woo the judges with their powerful underground moves.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “The hip-hop genre has a lot of untapped potential and our show aims to provide a renowned stage to the talented artistes from all across the nation. With Nora Fatehi joining us as one of the judges along with Remo D’Souza, the bar of competition is going to be very high.”

Sharing her excitement, Nora Fatehi said, “Dancing is one of my passions and hip-hop is the best form to do it. It is energetic, passionate and full of life. I am exhilarated to be a part of Amazon miniTV’s ‘Hip-Hop India’ along with Remo D’Souza. I’ve had my own transformational journey and I can’t wait to witness the magic that the contestants bring to the stage in their quest.”

Echoing Nora’s sentiments, Remo D’Souza said, “As the D-day of ‘Hip-Hop India’ gets closer, we’re elated to give these talented dancers a platform that catapults them to glory. The promo is just a glimpse of the phenomenal talent India possesses and with ‘Hip-Hop India’, Nora and I will do our best in order to find India’s best hip-hop dancer!”

Check out the promo here: