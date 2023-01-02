GHMC set to establish 9 more open gyms in Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC is now in the process of establishing nine more in the State Capital

Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: This must be music to the ears of fitness enthusiasts who are looking for alternatives to expensive indoor gyms in Hyderabad.

Encouraged by the positive response from people towards the open gyms initiative, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now in the process of establishing nine more in the State Capital.

Out of the nine upcoming open gyms, a total of five will come up in the Secunderabad zone while two each will be built in Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones.

The existing 137 open gyms located in different parts of the city were built in open areas, community halls, and other places, which were suggested by the local elected representatives and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Thanks to the positive response from the general public towards this concept, which is quite prevalent in Europe and the United States, the GHMC decided to add more such facilities.

In addition to these facilities that promote health and fitness, 103 open gyms set up exclusively in parks have also turned out to be a hit among people.

A typical open gym is equipped with myriad exercise machines including abdominal rider, cross walker, seat twisters, pull chairs, vertical shoulder pull, leg extension, chest pushers, air walker machine, shoulder twisters, and circular swings.

Presently, at several places, people who visit the parks, after completing their walk/jog in the pathway of the lung space workout at these open gyms.

Speaking to Telangana Today, residents said that, these gyms are very useful for people, especially to the ones who cannot afford private facilities offering the same services.

“The open gym in Kukatpally is being used by several people and it is being maintained well. Many people who do not want to spend money at private gyms but are interested in a workout using machines are very happy with the facility set up here,” said Sai Teja, a techie.