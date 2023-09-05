Proposal rejected: Youngster attacks girl with blade in Andhra Pradesh

A youth attacked a girl who refused to marry him and slit her throat with a blade in Malkapuram area in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A youth attacked a girl who refused to marry him and slit her throat with a blade in Malkapuram area in the city on Monday night.

According to police, Ramarao, 26, was after Lalitasri, 26, asking her to marry him and 10 days back, the elders on both sides decided against their marriage. On Monday night, Ramarao saw the girl walking on the terrace. He went up to her and again requested her to marry him. When she refused, he took a blade and slit her throat. She shouted for help and her families rushed her to the hospital where she is said to be out of danger.

Police are said to have taken the youth into custody on Tuesday.

