Hyderabad: Class 10 student attacked with knife for allegedly passing comments on girl

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student was attacked with a knife, allegedly by two of his friends on Tuesday night at Rajendranagar.

According to the police, the victim Durga Prasad, a student of a school in Film Nagar, was taken out on Tuesday evening by two friends to party in Film Nagar, where they sat and had food. Later in the night, on the pretext of visiting Gandipet, the two took him on a motorcycle to the Tipu Khan Bridge in Rajendranagar and allegedly attacked him with a knife.

When Durga Prasad shouted for help, the duo fled the spot, and he was later rescued by local police personnel. Durga Prasad told the police that his friends attacked him alleging he had passed comments on a girl.

He was shifted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment while police are making efforts to nab the two suspects.

