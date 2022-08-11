Protect your back before the exams

Published Date - 11:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Spare some time to do yoga between your preparations for the TSPSC exams. These postures will not only keep you mentally sound, but also protect your back which is stretched in the same position for hours together. Ravindra Kapadia of Gandhi Gyan Mandir Yoga Kendra shares some tips on yoga poses you can do at home.

Trikonasana

When sitting for long periods of time, the triangle pose or trikonasana is helpful for your spine, legs, shoulders and chest. The pose can help improve your body alignment and stretch your hamstrings and calves.

Steps

Begin by standing with your feet wide apart and arms extended to either side. The toes should point outward. Then, bend your body at the hip to the right and try to touch your right foot. Keep your left hand extended towards the sky. Hold this position for about 30 seconds and return to the original position. Now, repeat this on the other side. Do it five times on either side.