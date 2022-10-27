Protests erupt across Telangana against BJP’s attempts to buy MLAs

Endowments Minister Alolla Indrakaran Reddy was participating in the protest demonstration and burning of effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by the TRS members at Sravel in Sansthan Narayanour mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Hyderabad: Protests erupted across Telangana against BJP which attempted to lure four TRS MLAs into its fold by offering cash, contracts and posts. TRS supporters burnt effigies of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. They also held road blockades on national and State highways as well as other arterial roads in the State.

Following a call given by the party leadership for protests, the State Cabinet Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives along with the party cadre participated in the protests in large numbers. They demanded for stringent action against the accused and appealed to the people to teach the BJP a befitting lesson for its attempts to buy democratically elected MLAs.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy participated in the protests organised in Sarvel village of Munugode constituency where he ridiculed the BJP involving some Swamyjis in the entire operation. Terming it as the lowest point in politics that the BJP was willing to stoop to, he urged people to thwart such attempts.

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy staged protests and burnt an effigy of the BJP at D Nagaram village in Choutuppal mandal. He warned the BJP of severe consequences for resorting to cheap politics. He stated that BJP’s cheap political games would not yield any result in Telangana and vain attempts to delay Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics.

At various places, the TRS (BRS) cadre took out funeral processions of effigies of the BJP and leaders including Prime Minister Modi, before burning the effigies amidst slogans of “Modi Down Down, BJP Down Down”. Protests were organised in Khammam, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and all other district as well as mandal headquarters. At a few places, the TRS (BRS) cadre staged road blockades on national and the State highways.

The TRS (BRS) cadre also used novel methods to showcase their protest. Party leader from Warangal and former director of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Rajanala Srihari, kept portraits representing the MLAs in one basket of the weighing scale, and the photos of the currency in another basket of the scale to expose the BJP attempt.

Effigies of the BJP were burnt at several places in the Warangal West constituency too.