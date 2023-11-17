Protests erupt against Congress across Hyderabad

Holding placards and raising “Rahul go back” slogans, many Osmania University students staged protests at Martyrs Memorial and Srikantha Chari’s statue in LB Nagar junction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

OU students staging protest at LB nagar

Hyderabad: A day after former union Minister P Chidambaram tendered apologies for the death of many youngsters during separate State agitation, protests erupted against the Congress party at many places in the city, even as the top brass of the congress made a beeline to Telangana on Friday.

Holding placards and raising “Rahul go back” slogans, many Osmania University students staged protests at Martyrs Memorial and Srikantha Chari’s statue in LB Nagar junction. They stated that Congress party was responsible for the loss of many youngsters as it delayed the separate statehood for Telangana.

Telangana martyr Srikantha Chari had set himself ablaze as the Congress had deliberately delayed the formation of Telangana by constituting different committees. Likewise, many Telangana youngsters had lost lives due to Congress party’s dirty politics, the students said at Martyrs Memorial.

The Congress, which was responsible for the death of many Telangana youngsters, should be chased away. After promising Telangana in 2004, the Congress took a ‘U’ turn and as a result, many had committed suicides, Osmania University Joint Action Committee convener Mandala Bhaskar said.

The Congress had no moral right to seek votes in Telangana. The Osmania University students would take up the responsibility of ensuring that Congress was buried in the State, an emotionally charged Bhaskar said.

The students demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology for being responsible for the death of Telangana martyrs.

Back in 1969, many students were shot dead for demanding separate Telangana. And, it was Congress, which was responsible for the loss of 1200 youngsters’ lives. Do we need such Congress government in Telangana, he asked, amidst slogans by students against Rahul Gandhi near Srikantha Chari’s statue, LB Nagar.