‘Rahul, Go back’ slogans rent the air as hundreds of students stage protests

Holding Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders of his party responsible for the loss of lives of those who fought for statehood promise, the protesters said students ended their lives because of the delay in processing the Centre's declaration on formation of Telangana

Hyderabad: “Rahul, Go back”, slogans rent the air as hundreds of students from the Osmania University staged protests at the Martyrs Memorial here on Friday. Holding Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders of his party responsible for the loss of lives of those who fought for statehood promise, the protesters said students ended their lives because of the delay in processing the Centre’s declaration on formation of Telangana.

What face did the Congress leader come with to tour in Telangana, they questioned. The U-turn taken by the Congress leadership on December 9 declaration, was the sole reason for the death of several students, the OU JAC leaders said adding that the Congress was responsible for Srikanta Chari’s death too. They said Rahul Gandhi owed an unconditional apology on the issue to the state.

Taking a strong exception to the remarks made by the Congress leader and former union Minister P Chidambaram on the great sacrifices made by the martyrs in their fight for statehood, the OU JAC leader, Madala Bhaskar held the Congress Party squarely responsible for the death of 1200 students in the fight for Telangana.

Talking to media persons, he recalled that several students and youths attained martyrdom in the fight as the Congress leadership had backed out on its December 9 declaration yielding to the pressure of the Seemandhra leaders. Congress party is responsible for loss of every life in the fight for statehood, he said.

He wanted Chidambaram and other Congress leaders sounding sceptical of rapid strides made by the state under the BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, not to be allowed to campaign in the villages and towns. They should be grilled on the delay in processing their commitment given on Telangana.

He also held the Congress leadership responsible the death of Potti Sreeramulu who went on indefinite fast in support of the division of Andhra State from Tamil Nadu. He died after 56 days of hunger strike. None other than Jawharlal Nehru was at the helm of affairs as the Prime Minister, when Potti Sreeramulu succumbed.