PSR Trust to organise state-level kabaddi, volleyball competitions in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:16 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

PSR (Ponguleti Swarajyam Raghavareddy) Charitable Trust is going to organise state level PSR Championship Trophy in the district

Khammam: PSR (Ponguleti Swarajyam Raghavareddy) Charitable Trust is going to organise state level PSR Championship Trophy in the district from Oct 28 to 31.

The championship is being organised marking the birthday of former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Oct 28, said the trust office bearers Muvva Vijaya Babu, Borra Rajasekhar, Tulluri Brahmaiah and Sutakani Jaipal.

Also Read Complete rationalisation of polling stations at the earliest: Khammam Collector

Speaking to the media here on Thursday they informed that day and night kabaddi competitions on mats for men and women will be organised at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam on Oct 28, 29 and 30.

Likewise volleyball competitions in the juniors category will be organised at Prakash Stadium in Kothagudem for the boys and girls recognised by the Volleyball Association on Oct 28, 29, 30 and 31 as part of the championship.

Free accommodation and food facilities will be provided to the athletes attending the competitions. The first prize for the winners of both the competitions is Rs 1 lakh and the seven teams standing next will also get cash prizes, the organisers said.

They informed that more than 400 athletes, including national level athletes, are expected to attend the event. Only invited teams will participate in these competitions. Publicity posters and promos related to the competitions released.