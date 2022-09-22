pTron Bassbuds Eon Review: Worth every penny!

Published: 22 September 22

The earpiece named Bassbuds Eon, is priced at Rs 3,199 but you can get them for only Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

Hyderabad: Upset over untangling your old wired earphones or can’t spend a King’s ransom on a new pair of wireless earbuds. Well worry no more, here is a TWE, which not only does everything that a big-budgeted product does but also is lighter on the pocket.

The all new TWE (true wireless earbuds), launched just weeks ago by the Hyderabad-based company, pTron looks promising. The earpiece named Bassbuds Eon, is priced at Rs 3,199 but you can get them for only Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

This new product boasts of features like the Noise cancelation, IPx4 rating and Google voice assist among others. Bassbuds comes inside a standard charging case along with a charging cable and different sizes of silicon hook plugs.

On using this product, I can list out many positives to recommend the product but can only find one flaw, which is the build quality of the charging case but as the standards of this segment goes, the company has done a decent job.

There are two things which makes this product a must buy. The first is comfort, you can wear the Bassbuds all day long and yet, feel nothing in your ears. And the second best thing is you can actually wear them all day – I’m talking about its battery, these buds lasted for five days with average use, while the company claims it has a playtime of 30hrs.

The sound quality of this earpiece is nothing short from the hyped products of big companies. Call quality of this earpiece amazes you, it’s so clear and loud with best in class mic. The touch sensitivity is also quite good and beats all its competitors.

All in all this product is what you wish for if you’re looking to save big and compromise a little.