pTron Bassbuds Wave TWS Earbuds review: Good audio on budget

By Renju John Daniel Published: Updated On - 12:14 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: Now-a-days people fancy True wireless earbuds because it’s comfortable, supports active lifestyle and eliminates the hassle of wires but it’s hard to find good earbuds within budget.

Hyderabad-based pTron launched ‘Bassbuds Wave’ true-wireless earbuds for consumers who look for earbuds with good audio experience at an affordable price.

I have used Bassbuds wave earbuds for almost a week and I would say that the earbuds are packed with good features at an affordable price.

Bassbuds Wave earbuds feature a unique fin-shaped design and it comfortably fits my ears. You will get an extra two pairs of ear tips in different sizes. Earbuds come in a matte-finished 300mAh charging case with 40Hours total playback. The charging case also features a convenient Type C port that efficiently offers 3Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging. The case feels light and easy to carry but it would have been good if the case was of better quality.

Now coming to the audio experience, these earbuds offer punchy bass and while connecting to my phone I found no connectivity issues and also no latency. For the movie lovers, these earbuds have dedicated movie mode so that you can have a better movie experience with low-latency zero-audio lag.

The smart touch control on the earbuds is impressive. Touch was responsive, I was able to change music, attend calls and was able to toggle between music to movie mode without any lag. It supports both Siri and Google assistant.

It also features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), IP4X water resistance and Type C fast charging.

Bassbuds Wave will be available in satin black colour and it will be available at a special introductory price of IRa 999/- only on Amazon.in as against the regular price of 1299/- (limited period offer).

