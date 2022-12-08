Public health infrastructure gets major boost in Kothagudem

Many government hospitals are now able to offer round the clock health services to the rural people.

By James Edwin Published Date - 04:17 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

DCHS Dr. G Ravi Babu inspects newly set up operation theatre at Manugur Area Hospital in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: With the State government giving priority to public healthcare, there has been a significant improvement in infrastructure development in public health facilities in remote areas of the district recently.

Thanks to pro-active initiatives by District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. G Ravi Babu and the funds provided by the MLAs, many government hospitals are now able to offer round the clock health services to the rural people.

For instance, in November last week two modern full-fledged operation theatres were set up at 100-bedded Government Area Hospital, Manugur where surgeries have taken place for the first time since it was established years ago. All types of surgeries can now be performed at the hospital and for that purpose, specialist doctors like anesthesiologist, dentist, gynaecologist and an ENT specialist along with four MBBS doctors have been appointed.

The new facility is of great use for people in Manugur and its surrounding villages and they need not go to Bhadrachalam or Paloncha in case of any emergency like they did in the past, Dr. Ravi Babu told Telangana Today.

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao allotted Rs 46 lakh from the Local Area Development fund (MLA-LAD). An additional Rs 30 lakh has been provided for civil works, purchase of equipment like fridges, stretcher trolleys and others.

Similarly, the 50-bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) at Yellandu has been renovated spending Rs 20 lakh of the Rs 35 lakh MLA-LAD funds provided by the local MLA B Haripriya Naik. It is proposed to add 30-beds additionally at the centre.

All these have been achieved in the last three months, thanks to the support and encouragement of Collector Durishetty and the MLAs. In just two months, 37 new doctors have been appointed at government hospitals in the district, and medical superintendents at four CHCs.

“Our aim is to prevent deaths of patients, maternal deaths and infant mortality. Deliveries should not take place in ambulances or while the pregnant women are in transit. For that we improved the strength of doctors, beds and set up modern facilities besides appointing gynaecologists at all Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad at the hospitals,” Dr. Ravi Babu noted.