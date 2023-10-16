Public will defeat opportunist Tummala, says Puvvada

Nageswara Rao is changing parties once every five years; he cheated former CMs, NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu in the past and now cheated Chandrashekhar Rao, said Puvvada

Published Date - 07:28 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Khammam: Transport Minister and BRS candidate for Khammam Assembly seat Puvvada Ajay Kumar asserted that Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao who suffered defeat in his hands in 2014 elections is going to be defeated in 2023 again.

The Congress leader is an opportunist. After defeat in 2014 polls, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Nageswara Rao into BRS, made him MLC and inducted into the State Cabinet. After enjoying power and position he ditched BRS and joined Congress, he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ajay Kumar, with reference to joining’s of a few BRS leaders into Congress on Sunday, stated that Nageswara Rao thinks that luring some BRS leaders into Congress as a big achievement. It would not have any impact on BRS. “When I was in Hyderabad to receive B-form, the Congress leaders like thieves trapped some selfish leaders. The Congress leaders are also spreading rumours on social media about some loyal BRS leaders joining the Congress but such ploys would be foiled”.

These types of tricks were seen in last elections also and they would yield nothing. Those who quit BRS enjoyed positions and benefitted from the BRS. It is common for opportunistic leaders to switch political loyalty during elections. It is funny that the leaders who are not sure of their candidacy from Congress in the elections are making tall claims of defeating BRS, he said.

“Nageswara Rao did nothing to BRS, which offered him much. But now for the sake of a ticket for the Palair Assembly seat he quit BRS but was not able to get the ticket for the seat. He lost in the 2014 and 2018 elections and he is going to meet the same fate in 2023” the minister asserted.

Nageswara Rao is changing parties once every five years; he cheated former CMs, NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu in the past and now cheated Chandrashekhar Rao. He along with former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy defeated BRS candidates in 2018 elections, he alleged.

Ajay Kumar stated that people and BRS cadres in Khammam are wise; they are going to teach a fitting lesson to Congress in erstwhile Khammam in the coming elections and BRS is going to win majority seats in the district.

