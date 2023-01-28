Puja ceremony for Natural Star Nani’s #Nani30 on January 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani’s 30th movie, which marks the production No 1 of Vyra Entertainments, was announced officially on New Year. Debutant Shouryuv will be helming the megaphone for the first time, while Mohan Cherukuri, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS will be producing the movie.

The makers also revealed the world of Nani in the movie through a heart-touching video that showed the beautiful bonding between father and daughter. The glimpse got a tremendous positive response.

The yet-to-be-titled film will have its opening puja ceremony on January 31 in Hyderabad. The regular shoot of the movie will begin from February 1.

Mrunal Thakur is roped in to play the leading lady role opposite Nani in the movie that will have some young and talented technicians taking care of various crafts. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be wielding the camera, while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of ‘Hridayam’ fame scores the music.