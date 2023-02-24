Natural Star Nani pens heartfelt note on his birthday

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani attained a boy-next-door image initially for the kind of movies he did in the beginning of his career. But, he carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor. The popular star celebrates his birthday on Friday and his film journey has been an inspiration to many aspiring actors.

Before he took his plunge into the cinema, Nani worked as a radio jockey. He made his acting debut in 2008 with ‘Ashta Chamma’ and with his captivating performance in the movie and next projects; and soon he became one of the most sought-after actors and a bankable hero.

On the occasion of his birthday, Nani penned a heartfelt note, thanking cinema and fans who have been encouraging him from the beginning.

“I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s 🙂 This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together (sic),” reads his post.

Meanwhile, Nani’s most-awaited pan-India film ‘Dasara’ is set for release on March 30.