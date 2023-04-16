Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film gets a release date

Written and directed by debutant Shouryuv, the film is touted to be a heart-warming emotional drama

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: While Nani is basking in the success of his latest film ‘Dasara’, the release date of his upcoming untitled project with Mrunal Thakur, ‘Nani 30’, has been announced. The film which marks the Natural Star’s 30th release will hit the big screens on December 21 this year.

The 39-year-old actor took to his social platforms to share the news, along with a poster. In the poster, Nani can be seen hugging a child who has an agitated expression on her face. “2023 had to end with a celebration DECEMBER 21st 🙂 #Nani30,”he wrote in the caption.

2023 had to end with a celebration 💙

DECEMBER 21st 🙂#Nani30 pic.twitter.com/pFQTbAXF6e — Nani (@NameisNani) April 15, 2023

The film was announced in January with a video showcasing a heartening conversation between Nani and his onscreen daughter. In the video, the actor who has been donning his ‘Dasara’ look with a heavy moustache and beard, said that he would go clean-shaven for the new film.

Written and directed by debutant Shouryuv, the film is touted to be a heart-warming emotional drama. The father-daughter relationship appears to be the focus of the movie. Being jointly produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under Vyra Entertainments, the film marks the first production for the banner.

While the cinematography of the film is being handled by Sanu John Varughes of ‘Lucifer’ fame, the music is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The art direction for the film is being done by Jothish Shankar and Praveen Anthony is the editor. The team has reportedly started shooting in Goa.

