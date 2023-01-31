#Nani30 launched in Hyderabad; regular shoot from Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani’s 30th movie, to be helmed by debutant Shouryuv, is being jointly produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under Vyra Entertainments banner with a high budget and lavish technical standards. The film has been launched on a grand scale on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

For the muhurtham shot, megastar Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard and Ashwini Dutt switched on the camera. Buchi Babu, Kishore Thirumala, Hanu Ragavapudi, Vasistha, and Vivek Athreya together directed the first shot. Before that, Vijayendra Prasad handed over the script to the makers to begin the proceedings.

Palasa Karun Kumar, Girish Ayyer, Devakatta, Chota K Naidu, Suresh babu, Dil Raju, 14 Reels Gopi-Ram Achanta, AK Anil sunkara, Mythri Ravi, DVV Danayya, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, KS Rama Rao, Sahu Garapati, Asian Sunil, Abhisheik Agarwal, Niharika Konidela and Kalyan Dasari were the other guests present at the opening ceremony.

The regular shoot of the movie commences on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady opposite Nani in the movie, which will have some young and talented technicians taking care of different crafts. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera, while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of ‘Hridayam’ fame scores the music. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer.