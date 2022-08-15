| Pulse Of The Country

Hyderabad: A lot of significant events took place this year across diverse fields

These practice questions focusing on current affairs, general knowledge, environment and ecology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Lockdown Lyrics’ which was released recently was a book written by which author?

a) Sanjukta Dash b) Ruskin Bond c) Arundhati Roy d) Vikram Seth

Ans: a

2. Pingali Venkayya, whose birth anniversary was celebrated recently is remembered for which of his contribution?

a) Leading first war of Independence

b) Compiling national anthem

c) Designing national flag

d) Wining India’s first overseas sports medal

Ans: c

3. When is the ‘International Moon Day’ celebrated annually?

a) July 18 b) July 20 c) July 22 d) July 23

Ans: b

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bosch India’s first smart campus in which city?

a) Hyderabad b) Bengaluru c) Chennai d) Pune

Ans: b

5. Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swamy Ramanujacharya in which city?

a) Amaravati b) Bengaluru c) Srinagar d) Puri

Answer: c

6. Which Indian filmmakers were awarded the Icon Award at the 2022 London Indian Film Festival?

a) Aparna Sen and Nandita Das

b) Leena Manimekalai and Nandita Das

c) Anurag Kashyap and Nandita Das

d) Sanjay Leela Bansali and Nandita Das

Ans: a

7. Which among the following States in India has maximum number of protected areas viz. wildlife sanctuaries and national parks?

a) West Bengal b) Uttar Pradesh c) Madhya Pradesh d) Karnataka

Ans: c

8. In the form of important air pollutants, the oxides of nitrogen are directly or indirectly responsible for __:

1. Acid rain 2. Ground Level Ozone

3. Smog 4. Ozone depletion

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1, 2 & 3 b) Only 2, 3 & 4 c) Only 1, 2 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

9. Which of the following fauna are endemic to Western Ghats of India?

1. Malabar Large-spotted Civet 2. Lion-tailed Macaque

3. Brown Palm Civet 4. Nilgiri Tahr

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1, 2 & 4 b) Only 1 & 2

c) Only 2 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

10. Consider the following pairs:

1. Asiatic Lion – Gir National Park

2. Rhinoceros – Kaziranga National Park

3. Hangul – Corbett National Park

4. Lion tailed Macaque – Western Ghats

Which among the above is / are correct matches?

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 1, 2 & 3 c) Only 1, 2 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Answer: c

11. Which of the following statements are correct?

1. Sub-tropical broad-leaved forests are found in the Eastern Himalayas and the Western Ghats, along the Silent Valley.

3. Poonspar, cinnamon, rhododendron, and fragrant grass are predominant in the Silent Valley.

3. The flora has been badly affected by the shifting cultivation and forest fires in the Eastern Himalayas.

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3 c) Only 1 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Answer: d

