Punjab: ‘Wanted man’ posters on Amritpal pasted at Batala railway station

13 April 23

Chandigarh: Posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh as a “wanted man” were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

In the posters pasted by the government railway police, it is mentioned that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by police.

“Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information,” read the poster.

The name of the informer will be kept confidential, it said.

