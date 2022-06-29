Purushottam Gowda to play cross-dresser on EORTV’s ‘You Complete Me’

Published Date - 02:42 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Thirty-year-old actor Purushottam Gowda will be seen playing a cross-dresser in EORTV’s upcoming original series titled ‘You complete Me’, directed by Deepak Pandey. The platform, which exclusively showcases and celebrates LGBTQ content, will be dealing with bisexuality as the core concept of the story.

Speaking about his role, Purushottam Gowda said, “My character in the show, named Ramaneek, is like the ‘tadka’ in ‘dal’. I play the role of Tanya’s best friend who is closest to her, her sounding board with whom she discusses everything that’s going on in her life. Throughout my acting career, I have done many character roles like that of a tantrik, a goon, a senapati, and a comical pandit… but this one is special. It was fun to work with the team on sets. I had the liberty to be myself, yet do complete justice to the character of Ramneek.”

Purushottam will be seen wearing fun, colourful, and vibrant costumes in the show. “Cross-dressing, in the past, has been used for purposes of disguise, comfort, comedy, and self-expression and you will know why I do so in the show once you guys watch it,” he adds.

The actor has earlier worked in shows like ‘Trideviyan’, ‘Peshwa Bajirao’, ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, and many more.