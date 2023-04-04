Pushpa 2 update is on the way for tomorrow

A special glimpse of 'Pushpa: The Rule' will be released on April 8, on Allu Arjun's birthday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Puspa 2

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2 is one of the most exciting sequels in Telugu. This is because of the massive success of its first part, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Director Sukumar and the lead actor, Allu Arjun, have delivered the best output with their brilliance in their respective fields. Pushpa has created havoc not only in the south but also in the north. The nation is now anticipating the release of Pushpa 2.

The shoot for Pushpa 2 began a long time ago, but Sukumar has given the entire team a schedule break. It is known from the sources that Sukumar has provided the best output for the scenes that have been shot so far. The next schedules of Pushpa 2 are said to be held in the oceans of the nations Sri Lanka and Thailand. Meanwhile, Sukumar has something surprising for the icon star’s birthday on April 8.

A special glimpse of ‘Pushpa: The Rule‘ will be released on April 8, on Allu Arjun’s birthday. The official announcement has not been made yet. But the makers of Pushpa, the Mythri Movie Makers, made an official tweet today saying that the film will have an exciting announcement tomorrow at 11:07 a.m. The fans predict that the update might be regarding the glimpse of Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 is being made on a higher budget than Part 1. This is because of the enormous collections received by the first part at the box office. So the makers decided to go the extra mile this time for the sequel. It is already known from the sources that Netflix has offered around 200 crores to the makers of Pushpa 2 for the digital rights. This is really an unbelievable craze for Pushpa 2.