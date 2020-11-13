Put the district on growth track: Mancherial Collector

Collector Sikta directed the officials to avoid inconvenience to the farmers when they were selling paddy produce

Mancherial: In-charge Collector Sikta Patnaiak instructed the authorities concerned to work in tandem to put the district on growth track.

She was addressing the officials during a general meeting of Zilla Parishad Council held at Mancherial on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by ZP Chairperson Nallala Bhagya Laxmi and attended by Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar.

Sikta directed the officials to avoid inconvenience to the farmers when they were selling paddy produce. She suggested the farmers to raise crops advised by the government except for maize. She sought public representatives and the authorities to attend meetings of various standing committees of ZP and to extend their cooperation in addressing challenges.

The IAS officer asked the officials of the Agriculture department to create awareness among farmers over schemes of the government and subsidies extended by it. She assured the members to bring the issue of creating new primary health centres at Adilpet of Mandamarri mandal and Kannepalli mandal centre to the notice of the government.

The Collector further said that loans to the tune to Rs 50 crore were granted to 15 cooperative societies, besides six fuel stations. She instructed the officials of the civil supplies department to effectively implement distribution of the fine rice scheme. She ordered them to shift paddy produce to neighboring districts following shortage of mills in the district.

ZP vice-chairperson K Satyanarayana, Chief Executive Officer Narender, District Libraries Chairman R Praveen, District Cooperative Marketing Society Chairman Tippani Lingaiah, ZPTC members belonging to 18 mandals and authorities of several departments were present.

