Puvvada asks BRS cadres to hit the ground campaigning for Assembly polls

Ajay Kumar informed that the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would address a public meeting on November 5. He said he would file his nomination papers on November 10. The party working president KT Rama Rao would conduct a road show at the end of the campaign.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Khammam: The BRS candidate for Khammam Assembly seat Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the party ranks to jump into action campaigning for the victory of BRS.

He addressed Khammam Assembly constituency BRS booth level workers and leaders meeting here on Saturday. He wanted the party cadres to explain the development and welfare initiatives of the BRS government to people.

Ajay Kumar informed that the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would address a public meeting on November 5. He said he would file his nomination papers on November 10. The party working president KT Rama Rao would conduct a road show at the end of the campaign.

He told the BRS village branch presidents, booth convenors, corporators, division presidents, secretaries and key leaders to make collective efforts for the BRS victory in the elections with a huge majority.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar addressed an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by Pulipati Prasad in the 12th division in the city. Khammam was developed in all aspects in a very short time and the face of the city has completely changed and it became a role model for many cities.

Many people who had gone to other places for higher studies and employment were surprised at the rapid development of the city. The development was possible with careful planning. Thanks Rama Rao for his support and taking care of the required funds, he said.

The construction of a modern RTC bus stand, modernisation of Gollapadu channel, development of parks, widening of roads, installing central lighting across the city, modern integrated vegetable and meat markets have transformed Khammam.

In the past someone or the other used to object to the expansion of roads. But with the approval of the people every major road in the city was widened, there was no traffic problem now and vehicle transportation has become easy, Ajay Kumar explained.

Some political leaders who never cared for the public or their needs were now trying to show false love for people, the BRS candidate said while appealing to Khammam voters to think wisely and support him in the Assembly elections.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were present.